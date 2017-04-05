New B&M store is set to be unveiled in former B&Q

A branch of the discount retailer B&M will move into its new Hartlepool premises tomorrow.

The store is moving from the Vision retail park near the marina to a new location on the Tees Bay Retail Park off Brenda Road.

Former B&Q store Tees Bay Retail Park, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

It is setting up in the large unit that had been occupied by do it yourself chain B&Q for many years.

The new store has created 70 jobs including 11 former B&Q workers.

Charity Hartlepool Families First will officially unveil the new-look store to on Thursday.

It has been given £250 in B&M vouchers after being nominated by staff.

Colleagues were asked to nominate a local hero they think deserves special recognition for the work they do for the local community.

They chose Hartlepool Families First which will be taking centre stage as they officially unveil the new B&M store.

B&M store manager, Adam Beech, said: “The team from Hartlepool Families First really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the community.

“We wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do and hope that our donation can help them to continue to help the community.”

Hartlepool Families First aims to ensure that all residents in Hartlepool and the surrounding area enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life regardless of age or ability.

One of their objectives is to relieve and educate children, particularly those with additional and special needs by providing social, physical and emotional support activities, as well as giving children stimulating toys and equipment through their Toy Library.

The former B&Q store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme.

Mr Beech added: “The new team have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we can’t wait to get the doors open on Thursday and show customers their new B&M Hartlepool.”

B&M say the store will boast an extensive DIY, decorating and furniture range, as well as its own garden centre.

On Saturday, April 8, customers will also be invited to enter a Big Prize Bonanza taking place with prizes including a slow cooker, B&M vouchers, Cadbury’s chocolates and much more.

There will also be a facepainter in store to transform customers into their favourite super-heroes, animals or well-known characters.

B&M opened a second Hartlepool outlet in the former BHS unit in Middleton Grange shopping centre last November.