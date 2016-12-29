New boss takes the helm at Hartlepool power station

A new boss is at the helm of Hartlepool’s nuclear power station.

The new director, Craig Dohring, immediately paid tribute to the station’s biggest strength which, he said, was its outstanding workforce.

Hartlepool power Station.

And he said is looking forward to his new role which brings him back to the North East.

Craig is taking over from Simon Parsons who has moved to EDF Energy’s generation HQ in Gloucestershire after four and a half years in charge.

After studying at Newlands FCJ Catholic School, Middlesbrough, Craig took a chemical engineering degree at Teesside University before joining ICI in Wilton.

He said: “At that time the whole area was dominated by the petrochemical industry and so, being passionate about this, it was an obvious move for me to head into chemical engineering.”

In 2010 he joined EDF Energy and worked at Torness power station in south east Scotland for four years in a series of senior engineering roles.

In 2014, Craig headed to Nottinghamshire as plant manager at West Burton A coal power station.

But now he is back in his native North East and said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of station director at Hartlepool. My experience in the North East has provided me with invaluable insight into the key areas of strength and expertise within the region.

“The key asset at Hartlepool power station is its people; they are professional and dedicated and they have just safely delivered a record-breaking refuelling shutdown and got the station back online producing enough power for around two million homes again, which is a great way to end the year.

“There is real talent at Hartlepool, from those who have been here a long time to those who are coming through the ranks of the organisation. Seeing former apprentices taking on key roles shows that we have a bright future here and at EDF Energy’s other sites.”

Craig is married with two children and is a season ticket holder at Middlesbrough FC.

Outgoing director Simon Parsons believes Hartlepool’s nuclear plant is in as good a position as it has been for 30 years.

He spoke of the legacy he is leaving behind and described the highlights of his four years in town.

“A power station that will run for longer. A power station which is fit to run to 2024, and people that want to make this power station last as long as it can do.

“It is safe, it is economical.”

EDF, and Simon, have developed a new generation of workers, and they have been heavily involved in the development of the station, he said.