New cancer support group set to offer hand of friendship

A new support group is aiming to offer a hand of friendship to Hartlepool residents battling cancer and their families.

West View Advice Centre has launched the group after being approached by those wanting somewhere they could meet and chat to others living with the disease.

Already, drop-in sessions held at the centre in Miers Avenue have proved successful with a number of people attending.

Service development manager Dawn Vincent said: “It all started by the people who come to the centre.

“A few people who had been either diagnosed with cancer or who had family members diagnosed with cancer said they would love for there to be somewhere they could go to just chat with others in a similar position.

“We looked around and couldn’t find anything in the town like what they were requesting so we decided to give it a go.

“The group isn’t just for the person with cancer but also for the families and carers.”

The group is held fortnightly on a Tuesday at the venue with a view in the future to invite guest speakers along to talk on the topics and issues which affect the lives of people living or who have overcome cancer and their families.

Mrs Vincent added: “Those who attend the group take ownership as to how it is run and what they would like to see happen as they move forward.

“The first session went really well.

“The sessions are all about offering the hand of friendship to those who might need that bit extra support.”

The first session of 2017 will be on Tuesday, January 10, at 10.30am until 11.30am then fortnightly after that.

For information on the support group or other services offered by West View Advice Centre call Dawn on 01429 271294.