New charity aims to bring back smiles to poorly youngsters’ faces

A charity fundraiser who is working hard to put the smile back on the faces of people with life-threatening illnesses, is hoping for a bumper turn-out at a money-spinning event being staged in Hartlepool.

Kevin Hill founded Bringing Back A Smile in February this year.

He said the aim of the County Durham-based charity is to help adults and children with life-threatening illnesses.

”We aim to send families who have been going through difficult times away on holiday breaks, to spend quality time with loved ones.”

Recently, the charity raised £490 to go towards helping Hartlepool schoolboy Alfie Smith to walk pain-free and unaided.

“The charity is presently helping a number of youngsters throughout the North East,” explained Kevin.

“As a result, we are staging two music shows, featuring Andy Wood from Benidorm, who is known to be one of the best Tom Jones tribute acts around.

“He will be supported by Hartlepool soul diva Ashley Tweddle and one of Hartlepool’s favourite compéres, Les Watts.”

The first show will be held at Willington Workingmen’s Club, on April 14, followed the next night by a second show at Owton Manor Social Club, in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

Kevin said the charity has local support from sponsors Pixel Boy, Hartlepool Property Management and UK Utilities.

It is also working closely with Sedgefield Racecourse on events throughout 2017, including an annual truck show, when Bringing Back A Smile will be raising funds for youngsters Alfie Taylor and Lewis Smith, who have both been going through gruelling treatment over the last year.

Kevin said: “We have a great team at the charity who work extremely hard, along with a list of volunteers who give up their time for free to help out at our events.

“We look forward in the challenges ahead, and feel that if we can bring a smile back to one person’s face, we can bring 1,000 to others.”