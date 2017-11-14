New community safety team to be launched in Hartlepool

A new community safety team that brings together staff from key organisations is to be launched in Hartlepool.

The integrated Hartlepool Community Safety Team will involve staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade and will be based together at Celevland Police’s Hartlepool District Headquarters at Avenue Road.

The aim of the team is to improve information sharing and ensure the area benefits from a joined-up approach to tackling community safety issues, with a particular focus on prevention. The team will be officially launched next February.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader and Chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, said: “The creation of a single team in this way aims to ensure that members of the public are not passed from one organisation to another when trying to get issues resolved. We will also aim to ensure that appropriate staff are in the right place at the right time when needed through an improved community intelligence-based approach.”

The team will focus on the Safer Hartlepool Partnership’s 2017-2020 Community Safety Plan and play an important role in ensuring that key priorities within this document are tackled effectively.

Members of the team will be particularly visible in the community, and it is intended that they will be present at the council’s community hubs in the north, south and centre of the town.

This will happen at least one day a week and drop-ins, crime prevention days and other activities will take place.

The team and its new integrated model of working were approved recently by members at a meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Finance and Policy Committee.

Coun Akers-Belcher added: “The new team will have clear benefits for local communities and it also fits well with the council’s new three-year council plan, one of the key priorities of which is to develop new services for people and communities.”