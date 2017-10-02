New family homes development in pipeline on Hartlepool site

A new development of family homes is proposed in Hartlepool.

A mix of two to four bedroom homes could be built on land east of Easington Road.

Applicant H Tones is seeking planning permission in principle for 45 homes to be allowed to be built on the land, although the application states the final amount could be higher or lower.

They say the development on the approximately five acre site will provide high quality homes and help to meet local housing needs.

A Design and Access Statement by England Lyle Good Town Planning states: “The development will include a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, probably a mixture of one, two to two and a half storey homes, with off-street parking and private amenity space.

“It is considered that this type of housing mix reflects the demand seen for this market in Hartlepool and the surrounding area.

“The density is considered to be entirely appropriate for the character and grain of the locality and will result in a high quality and realistic housing development.”

The land was last used for grazing horses. The plans say the new housing would be set back with a large area of open space and landscaping along the southern fringe of the site.

Access into and out of the site for both vehicles and pedestrians would be by a new junction on Easington Road.

The plans add: “The design of the access ensures that sufficient visibility splays will exist in both directions, to allow safe access and egress to and from the site.”

A Planning Statement also on behalf of the applicant says: “The development proposals will make a material contribution to the delivery of market and affordable housing in the short term and will assist the council in boosting the supply of deliverable housing land and housing delivery across the borough to meet identified needs.”

To view and comment on the plan, reference H/2017/0344, visit the planning section at www.hartlepool.gov.uk