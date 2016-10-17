New flights to Norway launched from Newcastle

Those who fancy a trip to Norway will now be able to fly direct from Newcastle as Norwegian airline Hurtigruten launches new flights.

Hurtigruten, the Norwegian exploration travel company, has opened up more opportunities for adventure seekers to travel to Norway with charter and regional flights from Newcastle airport direct to Bergen, Tromso and Oslo.

These flights will enable travellers to experience Hurtigruten’s most sought-after itinerary, the Classic Round Voyage, at reduced prices and at greater convenience.

Sailing on various ships in the Hurtigruten fleet, these voyages depart the UNESCO-listed city of Bergen sailing north to Kirkenes and back, giving passengers the chance to enjoy 12 relaxing days of majestic scenery, welcoming towns and friendly, like-minded travellers.

Magnus Zetterberg, UK & Ireland MD, for Hurtigruten said: “We take pride in the fact that we can make Norway and its many wonders accessible to people across the UK.

"Witnessing the Northern Lights, voyaging through dramatic fjords and exploring the action-packed Norwegian coastline, are some of the most unique experiences in the world, and with our regional and charter flights from Newcastle airport it’s now easier than ever before to enjoy them.”

When booking, guests can choose from over 200 thrilling and breath-taking activities during their voyage with Hurtigruten, including hiking on icy plains to dog sledging and a range of special guided tours with top experts.