New Government project aiming to boost mental health through education

A new project is aiming to promote good mental health through a range of community courses.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult Education Service is taking part in the Moving Forward programme, a national research project that offers people aged 19 and over with mild to moderate mental health issues the opportunity to take part in free courses.

Courses take place at a variety of welcoming, easily accessible venues where a range of subjects are taught in small, friendly groups.

Examples of course subjects include IT, cake decorating, healthy cookery, sewing, gardening and jewellery making.

Laura Richardson, curriculum manager with the Adult Education Service, said: “The Moving Forward programme aims to improve people’s wellbeing and promote good mental health. If you are struggling with, for example, anxiety, stress, sleep problems or prolonged low moods the programme could really help.

“Taking part in a learning programme can help you to relax and release tension, improve confidence and raise self-esteem. It is also a great way to meet new people and make friends.”

Learners joining the programme can expect one-to-one support and advice from a learning mentor to choose a course and set learning goals, a free community learning course within a supportive, friendly environment, the opportunity to learn new or develop existing skills and on-going advice and support.

Anyone interested in joining the programme, which is part of the Department for Education’s 2016-17 Community Learning Mental Health Research Study, can contact (01429) 868616.