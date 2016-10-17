New Hartlepool gym has almost 2,000 members ahead of December opening

Hundreds of people have signed up to get fit at a new Hartlepool gym which isn’t even due to open for another two months.

Xercise4Less will open in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in December, on the site of the former Marks and Spencer’s warehouse.

Xercise4less mascot The Colonel with Karl Brown (left) and Suzanne Chaney retail executive Middleton Grange shopping centre and Xercise4less staff. Picture by FRANK REID

The gym’s mascot The Colonel was on hand to do a workout with Xercise4Less staff as work continues to get the fitness centre ready for opening.

It will feature cardio and combat zones, a weights area and even a private ladies area as well.

The company’s sales and marketing manager Karl Brown said interest had been high in the new site.

“We’ve taken on just short of 2,000 members already so it looks like we’re a hot product in Hartlepool,” he said.

Xercise4less mascot The Colonel with Karl Brown (left) and Suzanne Chaney retail executive Middleton Grange shopping centre and Xercise4less staff. Picture by FRANK REID

“What we’re all about is more for less: loads of different types of equipment and classes for little money.

“The idea is to give the public affordable gym membership and I’m sure plenty of people in the town want that.

“The next place on our radar is Middlesbrough and we hope to be established there soon too.”

The new gym will not have a pool or other leisure facilities, with the focus on helping members to get in the best shape possible quickly.

“There’s no spa or sauna,” added Karl.

“We are designed to get results fast but we cater for anyone.

“We’ve had people as young as 13 come in to our gyms and some as old as 84 and 85 as well.”

The Colonel will be going around the town in the coming weeks trying to drum up interest ahead of opening day.

“People who post a picture on our Facebook page of themselves with the Colonel will be entered into a prize draw to win a year’s free membership so we hope that plenty will see him.”

The new gym is set to open on December 9.