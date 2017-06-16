New Hartlepool Mayor’s dinner invite

The new Mayor of Hartlepool is inviting people to join him for dinner which will raise money for his two chosen charities.

Councillor Paul Beck and Mayoress Mrs Mary Beck are hosting a welcome dinner at The Rift House Community Building, Masefield Road, on Wednesday, June 28.

Guests will be able to enjoy a glass of prosecco upon arrival followed by a three course meal, as well as the chance to win prizes in a tombola and raffle.

Proceeds from the event will go to Macmillan Cancer Support and The Rifty Youth Project.

Councillor Beck said: “This will be a great opportunity to meet face-to-face with people and talk about our exciting plans for representing the town.

“It will be one of the first of many events planned as we work to raise money for my two chosen charities over the course of the municipal year.

“People’s support will be greatly appreciated, as all funds raised from the dinner will be donated towards aiding the invaluable work of Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as local community group The Rifty Youth Project, which provides a safe space for young people to socialise and learn new skills.

The dinner begins at 7pm and tickets are £25 obtained on (01429) 523702 and 523704 or by emailing memsec@hartlepool.gov.uk.