New Hartlepool United badge is unveiled

A new Hartlepool United club crest has been unveiled.

Replacing the old crest which featured a wheel, the new design has a stag as the main image while the team’s name and “1908”, the year of the club’s creation, is also included.

The new Hartlepool United club crest.

A club spokesman said: “Over the past year we have, sometimes quietly and sometimes with more noise, been working on updating our Club Crest.

“The current crest – in place for a little over 20 years - means a lot to many Pools fans.

“However, it also causes the cub some challenges.

“Our Ship’s Wheel crest’s intricate design makes it impractical to use, particularly at small sizes.

The former Hartlepool United club crest.

“It was designed in 1995 before digital and social media became the norm and does not replicate well in many online media and printed items.

“It’s difficult and expensive to produce and the original design is misaligned.

“There has also always been confusion and disagreement over the prominence of the Ship’s Wheel in representing Hartlepool United.

“The wheel was a new addition to the badge in 1995 and many feel that it does not represent the heritage of the Club.

“Our Club Crest has changed fairly regularly over the course of our history and we felt that, as we attempt to put a solid foundation down for this Club and build for the future, now is the time to embed a lasting and meaningful identity that we can use to represent us well into the future.

“By introducing a new and iconic design, we believe that we can strengthen our identity, raise our profile and demonstrate our status as an ambitious and forward-thinking Club.

“The crest redesign sits in the middle of a wider project of refreshing the Club’s identity and developing better facilities and match day experiences for fans.

“All of this is vital as we begin to build a successful and sustainable future for Hartlepool United.”

On the details of the new design, the statement reads: “This design solves all of the technical issues that we face with the current badge and encompasses the widest range of opinions offered by fans and partners without compromising its aesthetic.

“The design is flexible - meaning we can change the colour, reverse the design or remove elements to suit different purposes – but is anchored in our new Hartlepool Limestone Gold colour.

“The Shield has no trim which means it can be positioned as its own circular shape – like a single fragment of limestone – or blended with its background, as if that one piece of stone is now part of a larger and more solid structure. Part of the wall.

“The classic ‘hart’ and ‘pool’ motif is designed to reflect our heritage with the stag’s position reversed to reference our crest from the 1970s.

“The water is simplified and, especially when the badge is coloured blue, now includes a subtle nod to the monkey legend, as the water becomes ‘Breton Stripes’ - the historic and official uniform of the French Navy.

“The typeface we now use has been designed to contain some of the same elements as the type on the HMS Trincomalee as a reference to the town’s marina and maritime heritage.”