New Hartlepool United chief executive calls for fans to keep on supporting club

Hartlepool United’s new chief executive has made a plea to the club’s fans to keep on supporting the club ahead of one of the biggest games in its history.

Pam Duxbury has taken on the role after Gary Coxall resigned as chairman earlier this week.

Hartlepool United chief executive Pam Duxbury.

Pools face Doncaster Rovers at Victoria Park tomorrow knowing they need to win and hope that Newport County don’t defeat Notts County, meaning they would avoid relegation into the National League.

Duxbury said that she has agreed to help move Pools towards “supporter ownership” and has met with the Supporters Trust.

She added: “We are heavily dependent on our season tickets renewals for the club to operate and I would appeal to all our fans to take up their season tickets to help sustain and support the club.

“I can personally assure all of you that the money received into the club will be kept within the club and used for normal club operations and is fully under my control.

“Whatever our league status is, this club only survives on the support of the fans, which is why it was a natural choice to seek feedback on fan ownership.

“Clubs that suffer relegation will lose a large proportion of the Premier League solidarity payments (approximately £350,000pa after National League payments).

“Clubs will continue to receive EFL payments for 12 months after relegation, which then drop to 50% in the second year, should they not achieve promotion in the first year.

“I know that it would be my responsibility to find ways to make up this loss with sponsorship and support from the business community, and the initial response this week makes me feel confident it could be achieved at this club.

“I can only thank all of you for your continued support, and in particular, our amazing away support.

“Poolies are truly the best fans in any league and all the clubs I have visited have been welcoming and regard our fans very highly.

“I look forward to a packed park on Saturday as we all cheer our lads on into battle!

“Whatever the outcome on Saturday, we are better together.”

The huge clash kicks off at 5.30pm tomorrow, as do all other League Two matches.

Newport are currently two points higher than Pools albeit with a poorer goal difference.