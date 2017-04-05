New home for Hartlepool children’s club

A council-run children’s club in Hartlepool which has been in operation for more than two decades has a new place to call home.

Oscars – which provides an after school and holiday service for children from the town who are aged three to 16-years-old – has relocated to Rossmere Youth Centre, in Rossmere Way.

Children enjoys drawing activities at Oscars.

Until recently, Oscars was based at West Hartlepool Rugby Club in Catcote Road, but following the redevelopment of the sport site, including the building of a new clubhouse, a new home had to be found by bosses.

Oscars has been operating for almost 25 years and is judged to be “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors.

It is not the first time that the club has moved premises.

Oscars had been based at the rugby club for the past five years.

The after-school service on weekdays involves children being collected from school and transported to the Rossmere Way centre, where they take part in a range of educational and fun activities.

Parents then have until 6pm to collect their children from the centre.

During school holidays, parents are able drop off their children from 8am, with breakfast provided for them on arrival.

They then get involved in an action-packed day of fun and thrills prior to being collected by parents by 5.45pm.

Councillor Alan Clark, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, added: “Oscars has been judged by Ofsted to be consistently outstanding over time and provides an invaluable service to Hartlepool families.

“The service exists to provide support to Hartlepool parents to help them manage the pressures of working and bringing up their children

“The staff at Oscars are fantastic and parents can relax knowing that their children are having fun and are in safe hands.”

Sandra Robinson, who is the council’s Out of School Co-ordinator, said: “Since Oscars was introduced by the council almost 25 years ago, we have had a number of homes, so the move is nothing unusual.

“I would like to thank West Hartlepool Rugby Club for allowing us to use their facilities where we have been located for the last five years.

“We are really pleased with the facilities at Rossmere Youth Centre and staff and children have settled in really well.

“Access and car parking are good and the facilities are excellent.

“We are able to use the full-size indoor sports hall and also have access to the outdoor multi-games area.”

Parents wanting to take their child to Oscars can find out more information.

Anyone wishing to book a place for their child should email sandra.robinson@hartlepool.gov.uk or call 07771 936968.