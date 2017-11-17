New homes plan on site of former Hartlepool health centre

Plans have been lodged for 18 homes on the site of a former Hartlepool health centre.

North Star Housing Group is seeking planning permission for a residential development on land where the Caroline Street health centre stood.

The Caroline Street site where new homes are proposed

Proposals are for a mix of two and three bed houses and bungalows.

A design and access statement submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council states: “The 18 proposed new houses will be developed by Gus Robinson Developments Ltd on behalf of North Star Housing Group and will make provision for much needed housing in the locality.

“The site is a brownfield site which previously held the NHS Caroline Street Medical Centre. The site has been acquired by Gus Robinson Developments Ltd on behalf of North Star Housing Group.

“It is proposed to redevelop the site for 18 residential units including seven two-bedroom bungalows, nine two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.”

The document adds that each of the homes will have private gardens and sufficient off road parking.

It states: “The design of the development will take the form of relatively simple, two-storey dwellings to the front of the site and single storey bungalows to the rear of the site; which will sit within the vicinity of the existing residential area.

“The new dwellings are a mix of semi-detached and terrace properties.”

The applicant states that the site is well served by numerous community facilities including shops, food outlets, sports clubs and Post Office facilities.

It says the redevelopment of the site will provide, social, economic and environmental benefits.

The document added: “The proposed development offers a great opportunity to redevelop a brownfield site consisting of disused facilities to provide 18 new build properties for affordable rent and rent to buy to meet local identified requirements within an established and sustainable settlement – upon a site that already benefits from an outline approval.”

No decision on the scheme has yet been made by the council.

The authority aims to make a decision by January 24.

People can comment on the proposals on the planning section of the council’s website at www.hartlepool.gov.uk under the application reference H/2017/0566.