New Lidl store in Hartlepool could create around 20 jobs

Hartlepool’s Lidl supermarket is to be demolished and rebuilt in what bosses are calling an “extensive regeneration” of the site.

The development will see the store in Jesmond Gardens replaced, a new car park and a new vehicle access created.

It could also see the creation of about 20 more jobs.

Full planning permission has been granted by Hartlepool Borough Council.

It gives the green light to demolition of the existing supermarket, two bungalows and erection of replacement store and associated works.

David Murphy, Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, told the Mail: “We are pleased to have received planning permission and look forward to updating the local community on our plans in the near future.”

A planning Statement by Rapleys LLP on behalf of Lidl UK said the scheme would “allow Lidl to deliver a new Lidl store of the future”.

It states the new Lidl will employ up to 40 staff in store.

The document added Lidl is mainly used by customers to ‘top up’ their main shopping.

It stated: “At present, the existing Lidl store has become outdated and no longer fulfils Lidl requirements. The existing Lidl store already serves residents within North Hartlepool, South Hartlepool, Hartlepool villages and Billingham.

“The development proposed will therefore improve the range and choice of convenience goods sold from the Lidl store at Jesmond Gardens.”

The new store will result in a total store area comprising 2,566 sqm comprising sales area, warehouse and ancillary floorspace.

The existing access from Jesmond Gardens will be kept for customers and delivery vehicles.

A new secondary access from Throston Grange Lane will also be added.

The layout of the car park layout will be altered using land to the south to provide 123 car spaces, including eight disabled spaces and seven parent and child spaces, plus secure cycle parking and trolley bays.

Lidl had consultation with the council and local residents before applying for permission which it said had helped to refine the proposal.

The planning statement said: “From the consultation process undertaken, it is clear from the responses received that the principle of the new store and associated works is broadly supported by the council, the local community and by local stakeholders.”

A condition limits the new store’s opening hours from 7am to 11pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The first Lidl store opened in Germany in 1973. It now has more than 9,000 stores in 26 countries.