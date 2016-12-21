New recruit aims to secure future of HMS Trincomalee

The HMS Trincomalee Trust has appointed a fundraising manager to secure its future.

Helen Loynes is to co-ordinate the Trust’s appeal, which aims to raise £1million to preserve the world’s oldest warship still afloat at Jackson Dock, within the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool.

The Trust’s fundraising efforts will go towards large, essential maintenance works, including the re-rigging and re-decking of the ship that will allow it to remain an integral part of Hartlepool’s leisure and tourism economy for future generations.

Helen’s appointment coincides with the Trust’s bicentenary celebration of HMS Trincomalee in 2017.

Helen, 33, possesses a wealth of experience working with charities, including Help for Heroes, as well as leading projects within the BBC and Hartlepool Borough Council.

She said: “We must raise funds to make sure the ship continues to thrive over the next 200 years and that we leave a lasting legacy.

Commodore Paul Sutermeister, chairman of the bicentenary committee, said: “Ensuring that she is preserved for future generations is of the utmost importance.

“Utilising Helen’s vast experience will help to support and drive forward the Trustees’ ambitions for HMS Trincomalee.”