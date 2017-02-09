New recruits jump for joy at trampoline park

A Hartlepool training company has helped jobseekers into work at a trampoline park.

Amacus ran a recruitment and training programme in conjunction with JobcentrePlus to help long term unemployed people secure jobs with Jump 360’s second venue, which opened this week at Sovereign Business Park in Brenda Road.

I’m so proud of myself to be working here now Debbie Gayford

Three people were employed by Jump 360 as a result of the programme, with a further two going into jobs with other employers.

Candidates received comprehensive training preparing them for work and the expectations of employers, with a guaranteed interview at the end of the programme.

Debbie Gayford, newly appointed Court Marshall at Jump 360, said: “The programme helped me a lot, I really believe it helped me get the job.

“I’m usually nervous in interviews but I became a much more confident person. I was out of work for a year and I’m so proud of myself to be working here now.”

Louis Freeman, Business Development Manager at Jump 360, said: “Working with Amacus really helped us find quality candidates for our vacancies, who are committed to their new roles and excited to work for us.”

Christine Hall, MD of Amacus, said: “We are delighted to have worked with Jump 360, a vibrant and exciting new employer in the area. Our training and recruitment service supports companies by preparing possible future employees with personal and employment skills to ensure they are job ready and importantly display the behaviours which meet the company expectations.”

Companies looking to fill vacancies with job ready candidates can contact Sarah Ainslie, Business Development Manager at Amacus on 01429 890071 or saraha@amacusltd.co.uk.