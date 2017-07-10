New school, sports facilities and bus service in £9million agreement by developers of 1,200-home estate Hartlepool

A major new housing plan for Hartlepool would see developers pay more than £9million towards education, sports facilities and highway improvements.

A new primary school could be built as part of the 1,260 home South West Extension as part of a £4.5million contribution to primary education alone.

Plans of the South West Extension

It is one of a number of financial contributions agreed between Hartlepool Borough Council and Persimmon Homes for the 240-acre development between Birerton and Claxton.

A new bus service linking the estate with Hartlepool town centre is also due to be provided with a £1.5million sustainable transport contribution.

An update outlining all of the contributions and when they will be paid is due to go before the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday.

Meeting papers state: “A contribution of £4.5million towards the provision of primary education in this part of the Borough has been agreed.”

It will be up to the council to decide within three months of the 100th house being built whether a new primary school is provided on site, or if Eskdale Academy and Grange Primary Schools are extended.

Robert Smith of the Fens Residents Association said: “The contribution to Primary Education would best be applied to a new school on site, provided that residents of Fenton Road and Moffat Road benefit from natural screening from the school site to protect their privacy. Plenty of parking spaces should be provided to avoid on street parking problems and access should be very carefully planned.”

A £2million contribution to secondary education has been agreed. It is to be paid in instalments and it is intended the new students will attend Manor Community Academy.

The papers add: “The developer has agreed to procure a bus service for five years to serve the southern part of the site with effect from the occupation of the 51st dwelling in this part of the site.

“The bus service will operate for five years, at a maximum of half hourly intervals Monday to Saturday between the hours of 7am to 6pm.”

A £315,000 contribution towards sports facilities has also been agreed and is intended to be used for a swimming pool at Brierton Sports Centre.

A contribution of £592,000 is due to provide signalisation of the two roundabouts on the A689 at Wolviston.