New Seaton Carew bowling alley creates up to 15 jobs

A new venture in Seaton Carew is hoping to bowl over visitors to Seaton Carew.

Larry’s Lanes, a new eight-lane bowling alley, opened its doors in time for the busy Easter holidays.

The development will create 10 to 15 new jobs and is said will attract up to 50,000 additional visitors to the area a year.

A loan from Yorkshire Bank allowed owners Rubicon Pastimes to completely rebuild and fit out the premises on The Front and install the bowling alley and a bar and food area.

Lloyd Nichols, managing director at Rubicon Pastimes, said: “This loan from Yorkshire Bank has provided us with the investment we need to completely refurbish and fit out our new bowling alley.

“We are really excited about the future and look forward to continuing to expand the business in the years to come.”

Rubicon Pastimes also owns a similar family entertainment centre one in Scarborough, which was purchased in 2013 with funding from Yorkshire Bank.

The company has been banking with Yorkshire Bank for 60 years and employs over 60 people with a turnover of £4.6m a year.

David Jeffrey, relationship manager, commercial, at Yorkshire Bank, said: “It’s extremely rewarding to know that we are playing a part in not only delivering a fantastic leisure facility for the community but helping to boost the local economy with the creation of new jobs and visitors.

“Lloyd has shown commitment, passion and determination to build this business and he is a fantastic example of the entrepreneurial spirit that exists in the region.”

Larry’s Lanes was created after Mr Nichols was granted planning permission to change an arcade and children’s soft play area into a tenpin bowling alley.

It was said the cafe and children’s soft play area were not being used much.

Larry’s Lanes opened for business last weekend.

It has already received a number of positive reviews online.

One visitor said on their Facebook page: “The staff are lovely and friendly and cant do enough for you. Will definitely be returning again.”

Another satisfied customer said: “Cracking night and thanks to Lloyd and Helen for their hospitality, the place itself is fantastic no expense spared and the staff couldn’t have been more helpful and were so nice and the food was lovely we will definitely be back.”

Another said: “Looks so good. You guys have done a great job.”

Hartlepool has been without an alley since 2013 when UK Superbowl closed.