New Seaton Carew micro pub plans to be a big success

A small new pub is hoping to be a big success after opening in Seaton Carew.

The 9 Anchors opened for business on The Front this week after a seven-month refurbishment of the former florists.

Bar manager of the The 9 Anchors pub Joanne Lowe in the bar. Picture by FRANK REID

Owner Peter Charlton has worked with local artist Paul Beard to create the micro pub’s unique look which is inspired by the schooner Doris which ran aground at North Gare in 1930.

Driftwood and reclaimed wood has been incorporated into the fixtures and fittings.

The building’s original stone wall has also been incorporated after being uncovered.

Bar manager Joanne Lowe said: “Peter wanted to link into the history of the place. We are called the 9 Anchors after the nine sailors on the Doris who were all rescued.”

The 9 Anchors pub Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

Joanne said feedback from the community has been “phenomenal”.

“We’ve had so much support all the way through the building work right up until us opening,” she said. “People love the ambience of the place.

“The local residents have said they have been crying out for something like this for ages.”

The pub, which is dog friendly, has two popular beers on tap plus constantly changing cask ales and guest ciders.

Bar manager of the The 9 Anchors pub Joanne Lowe in the bar. Picture by FRANK REID

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has already paid a visit.

The 9 Anchors pub Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID