New store set to be a treat for diecast model fans

Diecast model enthusiasts are in for a treat as a new specialist shop has opened in the town.

The new venture called North East Diecast Models comes from former Remploy worker Andrew Payne who has spent the last five years touring the region collecting and selling models.

Andrew Payne with a collectable Hartlepool model bus

The new store based in the Arches Shopping Centre in Park Road, offers collectors a wide range of new and used Diecast models by Corgi, Exclusive First Editions, Dinky and William Britains.

Andrew’s father David Payne, 74, said his son - who suffers from epilepsy - decided to set up the business after struggling to find paid employment since he was made redundant by Remploy six years ago.

“Andrew worked for Remploy for around 20 years before being made redundant,” he said.

“He was given a small grant from Remploy to set up a business and over the last five years we have been going around local fairs building up a collection of models before he decided to open a shop in the Arches.”

Some of the stock on display

The shop also sells Bachmann Products, including Branchline Model Railways, Graham Farish and Classix 1/76th diecast models of 50s and 60s vehicles.

The shop is open on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10am to 3.30pm.

For Andrew, 45, who has been interested in models since he was a young lad, the venture is a dream come true.

Mr Payne, from the Hart Lane area, added: “The shop will be open three days a week and the other two days he works in the Epilepsy Outlook shop next door who are supporting him.”

The Arches new model shop, Northeast Diecast Models.

For more details visit: www.northeastdiecastmodels.co.uk