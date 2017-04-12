New synthetic bowling green opened at Billingham Bowling Club

A new all-weather, all-year-round sporting facility has been officially opened.

Billingham Bowling Club now has a synthetic bowling green.

Located within the town’s John Whitehead Park, the green is the first synthetic bowling surface in the Tees Valley and allows people to bowl seven days a week, 52 weeks of the year.

The project has been supported by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council with grants from Sport England and Impetus Environment Trust.

The Mayor of Stockton-on-Tees, Coun Maurice Perry said: “I was delighted to officially open this fantastic new synthetic bowling green and I’m sure that it is going to be well used and enjoyed by a great number of people.

“It is another positive addition to John Whitehead Park, which is already used by various community groups and is very popular with local residents.”

Mike Dixon, from Billingham Bowling Club, said: “Everyone involved in the club is delighted to see the new synthetic surface opened and we’re looking forward to using it and welcoming new members to do so as well.

“We are also hoping to add some lighting to allow bowling up to 9pm at night and we’re in the process of raising the funds to do that.

“We encourage men and women, young and old, new and experienced bowlers to come down and try out the sport if they want a new social environment or an opportunity to compete.”

The new green complements a range of improvements in John Whitehead Park carried out by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council in partnership with Billingham Town Council.

For more, visit www.johnwhiteheadparkbc.wixsite.com/bowling-club