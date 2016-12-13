New two-year pay deal for Nissan staff

Workers at Sunderland's Nissan plant have had an early Christmas present - a new two-year pay deal.

Company bosses have reached an agreement with union Unite for about 7,400 employees nationally.

The country’s largest union hailed the deal as ‘excellent’ news’ that rewards a dedicated workforce.

Workers accepted the offer, which starts on New Year's Day, by a majority of 68 per cent. It covers staff at both the Sunderland factory and Nissan's Technical Centre Europe at Cranfield in Bedfordshire.

The deal means a 2.75 per cent rise, plus a £750 lump sum for the first year and the same rise, plus an increase in maternity paid leave for year two.

Unite national officer for the automotive industries Tony Murphy said: "This is excellent news for this hardworking and dedicated workforce which has been in the vanguard of the renaissance in the UK car industry in recent years.

"It is a good deal that both rewards staff and secures future employment at what is a challenging time ahead for the British car industry – we are particularly pleased about the increase in maternity pay.

"Unite wishes to continue its constructive partnership with Nissan to produce vehicles of the highest quality and to ensure that our members share in the company’s success."