New Wigan signing Josh Laurent over the moon with Championship transfer from Hartlepool

Josh Laurent says he is struggling to put into words how excited he is to have signed for Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder has joined the Sky Bet Championship club on what is believed to be a two and a half year contract for an undisclosed fee.

SportMail understands the deal could eventually be worth up to £500,000 for Pools.

Whatever the figures, it represents a great move for the 21-year-old and very good business for Pools, who picked up the athletic figure on a free deal on January transfer deadline day 12 months ago from Brentford.

With Nicky Featherstone, Jake Gray, Lewis Hawkins and Michael Woods all playing so well for Pools in midfield in the final third of last season, Laurent got only few opportunities, starting one game and coming on as a sub in two others.

But after impressing boss Craig Hignett in pre-season, the Eastender has been a regular feature this term, making 30 appearances, scoring his sole goal in the home defeat to hometown club Leyton Orient.

“I’m over the moon, I can’t really put it into words to be honest,” Laurent said in an interview with Wigan’s website.

“I joined Hartlepool on transfer deadline this time last year and this season have I have played in the team and seem to have done well enough to come here.

“I have learned loads at Hartlepool and hoping to learn even more here.

“I’m hoping we can do big things.”