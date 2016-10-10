Newcastle United footballer Rolando Aarons arrested in nightclub brawl

Newcastle United player Rolando Aarons was one of nine people arrested after an early-hours brawl broke out at a bar.

The 20-year-old winger is thought to have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The fight took place at Livellos in Newcastle city centre at 3am yesterday, in what police described as "a large altercation".

They said one man was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

Aarons, who was born in Jamaica, joined the Magpies club in 2012.

A Northumbria Police statement said: "At around 3am, officers attended the scene where a large altercation had broken out in the club.

"Nine people have been arrested and bailed pending further inquiries.

"One man attended hospital with facial injuries."

Newcastle United declined to comment.