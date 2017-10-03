Nightclub bouncer attacked by three thugs in the early hours

Three people launched a joint attack on a doorman after one of them was ejected from a nightclub.

Trouble flared inside the Loft club in Hartlepool at about 3am, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“This needed the intervention of door staff,” said David Crook, prosecuting. “One of the defendants, William Keers, was ejected.

“He objected to that to start with, but then went quietly outside, where he was joined by the second defendant, Desmond Wilson.

“What followed was the type of street brawl which one sadly sees so often in these types of situations.

“The victim in this case, Stephen Thompson, was struck twice by Keers, but the blows caused no injury.

“The third defendant, Emily Wray, arrived on the scene having got out of a taxi.

“She can be seen strutting around, provoking violence, before she struck Mr Thompson twice, again causing no injury.”

The court heard Mr Thompson was injured by a single blow from Wilson.

Mr Crook said: “Mr Thompson suffered a cut above his eye, which was treated with medical glue.

“There is a permanent scar, but it’s only visible if you know to look for it.”

Wilson, 51, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, admitted unlawful wounding on November 19 last year.

Keers, 47, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, and Wray, 21, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, both admitted common assault.

Christopher McKee, for Wilson, said: “He is a man who works away as a cable contractor, and he has no relevant previous convictions. This offence was out of character for him, and is unlikely to be repeated.”

Paul Cleasby, for Keers, said: “Mr Keeers is in employment, and he has already been ordered to pay £5,000 in Legal Aid contributions so he has been punished financially.

“He is ashamed of his conduct that night, and is embarrassed to be in the dock of a court.”

Stephen Constantine, for Wray, said: “Ms Wray works part time at the Brewer’s Fayre in Hartlepool Marina, and is pregnant with her second child.

“She would benefit with some guidance from probation about how she should react in certain circumstances.”

Judge Howard Crowson sentenced Wilson to 27 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 80 hours of community work, and he was ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim at £50 a week. Keers was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 40 hours of unpaid work, and he was ordered to pay £300 costs.

Wray was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, including 28 rehabilitation activity days, and she was ordered to pay £200 costs.