Nine great places to get your Good Friday fish and chips in Hartlepool

It's Good Friday, and you know what that means: fish and chips.

While not as many of us attend church services over Easter weekend these days, the Christian tradition of eating fish on Good Friday - especially in the form of fish and chips - is alive and well in Hartlepool.

Here are nine of the best places to get them, in no particular order, as recommended by you:

1) Verrill's, Romaine Park, Hartlepool

Traditionally one of the top chippies in town, Verrill's is also known to be chip shop to the stars. It counts Frasier and Cheers star Kelsey Grammer among its customers.

The US actor was introduced to Verrill's by his Hartlepool wife, Kayte Walsh, and apparently calls in for a fish and chip lunch a couple of times a year.

2) Saxons, Hartlepool

A few of you are already raving about this fish and chip shop, which we're told only opened this month. Worth checking out the new comer.

3) Almighty Cod, The Front, Seaton Carew

Known as one of the country's top purveyors of battered cod and chipped potatoes - and a lot more besides. Customers come from miles around to patronise this popular seafront establishment.

Good Friday often sees staff at Almighty Cod go through 50 sacks of potatoes by the early afternoon, so be prepared for a queue.The inclement Good Friday of 2015 even saw them breaking out umbrellas for customers queuing in the rain for their cuisine.

4) Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew

Another seafront establishment proud of its reputation. Big on fun and fresh, quality ingredients, many of you listed this place as your very favourite. It even has a photo gallery of customers pulling their own fish faces for the camera.

A former winner of our Chip Shop of the Year competition, as well as a host of other awards, Fish Face certainly has clout.

5) Cod on the Rocks, Broad Road, Blackhall Colliery

Highly recommended by some of you, who praised it for providing good portions at reasonable prices.

6) Whites, Shrewsbury Road, Hartlepool

A good, old-fashioned neighbourhood chippy, you can't get much more traditional than this.

7) Odd Cod, Duke Street, Hartlepool

One of the more frequently-occurring chippies from those who got in touch.

8) West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner, Hartlepool

Definitely a firm favourite in town, with many of you saying you'd go nowhere else for your Good Friday treat.

9) RSPB Saltholme, Seaton Carew Road

A more unusual places to pop in for fish and chips, but couple of you said the cafe here served up the best in the area. We can't guarantee they'll have them on the menu on Good Friday, but we suppose you could always call them to check.