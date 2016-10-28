Nissan announcement is ‘fantastic’, say suppliers

Nissan suppliers have welcomed news its Sunderland plant will build two new models.

Gary Graham, managing director of Unipres’ plant close to the car giant, said: “The announcement by Nissan UK is fantastic for the automotive industry, the Sunderland economy and for North East manufacturing generally.”

Lear makes seats for Nissan at its Houghton plant.

Global president JIT Gideon Jewel said: “It is fantastic, not only in terms of the people who work for us today, but it really safeguards the huge investment we have made in the area.

“It is great news that all the hard work that has gone into Nissan and the supply chain in the area has paid off.”