Nissan boss holding key talks with Prime Minister today over Brexit

The head of Nissan is meeting Prime Minister Theresa May today to discuss the way forward following Great Britain's decision to exit the European Union.

The Japanese car manufacturing giant, which employs about 6,700 people in Sunderland, has halted investment in the plant until a post-Brexit export deal is made clear.

The Prime Minister is hosting Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn at Downing Street at midday.

A spokesman for Nissan said: "We can confirm that Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn will be meeting with the UK Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street on the afternoon of Friday 14th October.

"At the meeting, Mr Ghosn, Mrs May and their teams will discuss the current situation relating to Britain’s proposed exit of the European Union.

"The purpose of this meeting between Mr Ghosn and Mrs May is to ensure both Nissan and the UK government have an aligned way forward that meets the needs of both the company and the country.

"We do not expect any specific agreement to be communicated following this initial introductory meeting of the CEO and the Prime Minister."