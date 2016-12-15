No better time to support the Mail-backed Shop for Schools

A Mail-backed campaign to help town schools benefit from valuable free equipment is entering its final few weeks.

Shop For Schools run by Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange shopping centre closes on December 31.

But with people hitting the shops to stock up for Christmas, there has never been a better time to get involved.

Every pound you spend in any of the centre’s shops can be turned into points for the school of your choice.

Just take your receipts to the customer service desk near Iceland.

At the end of the campaign, those points will be turned into vouchers for each of the schools to choose from a specially selected list of educational items including learning toys, electronic goods and outdoor equipment.

Lynnfield Primary School are the current league leaders with the most support on average followed by Kingsley and Throston primaries.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft said: “It’s so easy for people to play their part and support the efforts of the schools.”

The shopping centre has welcomed a number of recent additions to give people even more opportunity to shop.

They include the opening of B&M in the former BHS unit, second-hand DVD shop Replay, and the relocation of Bonnie Babies into a larger unit.

The centre offers double points for money spent on a Sunday and it is triple on the bank holidays of Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27.

Here’s the table so far - use the bonus token on this page to help your school.

1. Lynnfield

2. Kingsley

3. Throston

4. St Cuthbert’s

5. St Aidan’s

6. West View

7. Barnard Grove

8. Springwell

9. High Tunstall

10. St Joseph’s

11. Ward Jackson

12. Grange

13. St Hild’s

14. Rift House

15. Stranton

16. Holy Trinity

17. Rossmere

18. Eldon Grove

19. Golden Flatts

20. Blackhall Colliery

21. Catcote

22. Clavering

23. St John Vianney