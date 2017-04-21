No trains to Sunderland following Tees-Wear derby game at Middlesbrough

No trains will be running to Sunderland following the end of next week's game at Middlesbrough, rail bosses have announced.

Following the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, there will be no Northern trains heading back to Sunderland as there is no planned football special service.

Fans are now being advised to seek alternative routes home after the final whistle.

The last trains leaving Middlesbrough during the evening will be the 8.50pm to Nunthorpe, the 9.10pm to Sunderland, Newcastle and Metrocentre, and the 10.06pm service to Saltburn.

Services to Middlesbrough in the early evening, during peak times, are also expected to be extremely.

Andy Harmieson, station manager for Northern, said: “This is a vital clash for both teams, but as well as thinking about what is happening on the pitch, fans need to plan ahead and work out the best way to get home.

“We always seek to provide the best possible service for our customers, but sadly the only service we are able to offer following full time will be to Saltburn – meaning fans seeking to get to Sunderland will not be able to use Northern’s trains.”

For full details of Northern services, fans are being advised to check northernrailway.co.uk or National Rail Enquiries.