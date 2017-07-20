Nominate your community champions for special award

People in Hartlepool have been urged to nominate their community champions for a special award.

Nominations are open for the Cleveland Community Safety Awards, which honour the achievements of those in the police, housing organisations, community safety partnerships, and the private and voluntary sectors.

If you know someone who makes a difference to their community and helps make people feel safer, then you should definitely nominate them for an award PC Geoff Coggin

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, Barry Coppinger, said: “A central part of my role as PCC is to promote good examples of community safety action that help make Cleveland a safer place to live, work and visit. That’s why I created these awards – to highlight the fantastic work going on in our communities on a daily basis and to recognise the difference these people make.

“I look forward to reading through the nominations this year and encourage anyone who has witnessed examples of good community work to make a nomination.”

The awards ceremony will take place on November 22 at Middlesbrough College.

Hartlepool PC Geoff Coggin won Neighbourhood Officer of the Year in 2016.

Nominations close on Friday, September 29, and can be made at www.cleveland.pcc.police.uk/Take-Part/Cleveland-Community-Safety-Awards-2017.aspx, via email at pcc@cleveland.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01642 301653.