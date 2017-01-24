Normal Bell murder trial: Accused ‘was middle man in drugs world’

A man standing trial for the murder of a grandmother was described as a ‘middle man’ in low-level drug dealing activity, a court heard.

Gareth Dack denies the murder of 79-year-old widow Norma Bell at her home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, last April.

Norma Bell

His trial at Teesside Crown Court today heard details of his potential involvement in buying and arranging the supply of drugs to others.

Facebook and text messages between Dack, 33, and others were retrieved by police from one of Dack’s mobile telephones.

The court heard the Samsung was found in a container on top of some kitchen cupboards in his home in Windermere Road.

A drugs officer said the messages indicated Dack was a user of cannabis and cocaine and he may have acted as a middle man in helping other users to get hold of drugs from dealers.

Detective Constable Ian Nixon, of Cleveland Police’s Community Drugs Enforcement Team, led the jury through Facebook messages between Dack’s account and an alleged supplier called Ben.

DC Nixon said it appeared from the exchange that Dack had asked for skunk cannabis on credit from Ben but had been refused.

The officer said another Facebook exchange with another man indicated Dack had been approached to try to help source drugs for another user.

He said text messages from Dack to a third man on Christmas Eve in 2015 suggested Dack tried to by cocaine on credit.

The prosecution allege that Dack was short of cash at the time of Mrs Bell’s murder and was being chased by people he owed money to.

It is claimed he borrowed £10 from Mrs Bell a week before she was found strangled after her home had been set on fire.

Christopher Tehrani QC, prosecuting, asked DC Nixon: “Where on the scale of drug dealing activity would you put Gareth Dack?”

DC Nixon said: “From the information I have Dack is acting like a lot of users who act in helping other users out.

“He is operating as a facilitator. This is common in the drugs market.”

Mr Tehrani asked if the evidence suggested Dack was involved in the supply of drugs at a minimal level.

DC Nixon said: “Yes, it suggests to me he is involved in being concerned in supply through being a middle man.”

Dack denies murder and arson. The case continues.