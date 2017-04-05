Nortech starts its own recruitment programme after major contract win

A Teesside recruitment agency is gearing up for growth after securing a new contract.

Wynyard-based Nortech Staffing Solutions, part of the Nortech Group, will expand its team of contracted staff and create new opportunities within the company after being selected to provide a managed recruitment solution for a national client.

This is a significant contract for Nortech both in terms of the profile our new client, but also to underpin the future growth of our business. Ian Basford

Nortech will become the company’s contracted recruitment provider for its sites on Teesside and Cheshire and will source and supply a full range of personnel, covering technical and engineering, management, and administration roles.

Ian Basford, Divisional Director at Nortech said: “This is a significant contract for Nortech both in terms of the profile our new client, but also to underpin the future growth of our business.

“Becoming its contracted recruitment provider is also a strong endorsement of our broader engineering-based capabilities and our ability to deliver them a right-first-time service.

“Having a clear understanding of their technical requirements will enable us to place the right personnel and, if there is an immediate requirement, we can also draw upon the resource of our in-house engineering teams until we find a suitable candidate.”

In addition to providing all new contract personnel for this prestigious client, the company will be responsible for the migration of around 50 existing temporary personnel working at the client’s UK sites to Nortech from a number of other recruitment suppliers.

Northech Group managing director Bryan Bunn added: “Securing this contract will support the ongoing growth of our people-focused staffing division through direct recruitment and the expansion of our pool of quality people to support clients.”