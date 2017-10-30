North East sees first frost of the season - but is winter weather here to stay?

The North East awoke to the first frost of the chilly season today.

But a crisp morning has given way to a cloudy day with the odd spot of rain possible. It will remain cold, but will get up to a maximum temperature of nine degrees.

Tonight will remain cloudy with further outbreaks of rain or drizzle likely, but it will be milder than last night and turn breezy by dawn.

Tuesday is set to be cloudy and breezy with more rain and drizzle likely, especially along the coast. Temperatures will be milder though, with a maximum of 13 degrees forecast.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for a cloudy but mostly dry Wednesday, although with drizzle possibly on the hills. Sunny spells and a dry day on Thursday are looking likely.

Friday is expected to be colder, with sunny spells and blustery showers.