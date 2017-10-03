North East set for wind and rain as stormy weather heads south from Scotland

The North East is set for a battering of wind and rain tomorrow with grim weather continuing for the rest of the week as stormy weather heads south from Scotland.

Expect showery outbreaks of rain and blustery winds through tomorrow morning. The weather will ease off later with brighter spells possible, but outbreaks of rain spread will spread east later. The maximum temperature will be 14 °C.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for sunny spells and occasional showers on Thursday, largely dry by Friday with the wind easing.

Clouds are expected to increase by Saturday, with rain spreading east later.