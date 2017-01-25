North East university to be sentenced after caffiene experiment went wrong

A university will be sentenced for a health and safety breach that put two students in intensive care after they overdosed on caffeine when a sports science experiment went wrong.

They accidentally took too much of the stimulant prior to exercising as part of a study at Northumbria University in Newcastle that was designed to measure how caffeine affected performance.

The Health and Safety Executive prosecuted the university and it admitted failing to ensure their safety at a hearing last month, and will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

It was believed both students needed several days of hospital treatment following the incident in 2015.