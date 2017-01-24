49 things only dads of daughters will know

Dads, assemble! Because here's a list of all the things you should know if you have a daughter at home.
A study of 500 dads with daughters under 18 has revealed the top things fathers with a little girl will have mastered.
So do you know all the members of One Direction? How to paint nails? What a pirouette is?
How many dad points can you get, based on this list?
Here is the full list of things that dads with daughters should know ...
1. Who Barbie's boyfriend is
2. What a pirouette is
3. Glitter gets everywhere
4. How to give the perfect cuddle
5. How to make her feel special
6. How to clean showers full of hair
7. How to shop
8. How to make everything better
9. Girls like getting dirty too
10. When Strictly Come Dancing is on
11. Who the members of One Direction are
12. How to dance with her on your feet
13. You understand it will take hours to get into the bathroom
14. That girls want to play football as well
15. They don't always want pink and purple
16. How to skip
17. That chocolate or ice cream covers a multitude of sins
18. How important it is to colour co-ordinate
19. That girls also like to build dens and climb trees
20. How to play with dolls
21. How to stop a nightmare
22. How to break up a fight between her and her mother
23. How to paint nails
24. How to show enthusiasm when watching a girlie movie or a musical show
25. Who the winner of last year's The X Factor was
26. How to dance
27. How to ice skate
28. How to French plait
29. How to face paint
30. That you always need to have a hairband handy
31. How to bake the perfect cake
32. How to roller skate
33. How to have a perfect tea party
34. What Taylor Swift's latest hit is
35. That she needs to change her outfit five times a day
36. How to say "no" gently when she asks to marry you
37. The names of all four members of Little Mix
38. How to behave at a pop concert
39. How to tie ballet shoes
40. How to cartwheel
41. How to get chewing gum out of long hair
42. What objects in the house make a great popstar microphone
43. The dance moves to the Macarena
44. How to make a pair of fairy wings
45. How to be a make-up model and wear eyeshadow and lipstick
46. All the words to Olly Murs' Troublemaker
47. The difference between fuchsia and pink
48. What to do for a spa day at home
49. The words to Justin Bieber's Baby