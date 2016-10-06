7 questions every American has about British Halloween

It's the spookiest time of year where skeletons, zombies, ghouls and the downright weird become the norm in society.

Hallowe’en has become one of the biggest holidays in the UK and the USA in recent years, but with Americans reportedly spending a staggering $6.9 billion on Halloween in 2015 (according to National Retail Federation Survey) and the Brits spending just £300 million, who has the spookiest Halloween? The Celts actually introduced Halloween to the States but there are some low-key British traditions that'll have Americans scratching their skulls...