Celebrity Big Brother contestants leaked ahead of new series start

An Eastenders' legend, a retired pop star, a TV psychic and an Absolutely Fabulous actress are said to be heading into the notorious Celebrity Big Brother house tomorrow night.

The list of celebrity contestants, revealed by The Sun, will see 16 new stars enter Channel 5's iconic Big Brother house.

The leaked line up includes Eastenders legend Sean Williamson, who famously played the iconic character Barry Evans from 1994 to 2004; former Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding; TV psychic Derek Acorah and Ab-Fab star Helen Lederer.

As usual the lineup also includes a host of a familiar, and not so familiar, faces from reality TV including glamour model Jemma Lucy; original Love Islander and former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan; Magaluf Weekender, Ibiza Weekender and Ex On The Beach star Jordan Davies; X-Factor hopeful Amelia Lily; Dawn Ward of The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Beverly; Sam Thompson from Made in Chelsea; Miss World 2003, Rosanna Davison and Sandi Bogle from Gogglebox.

The show is also set to include some names from across the pond such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Brandi Glanville; Chad Johnson from US TV series The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise; Marissa Jade from Mob Wives: The Last Stand; and stripper-turned YouTube star, Trisha Paytas.

However not all the leaked names are happy to be rumoured to be featuring in the 2017 list with Dawn Ward denying she's entering the house as she Tweeted earlier: "Right just for the record as my phone not stopped I am NOT going in Big Brother but thank you for the support I would of had." (sic)

So with one day to go until the launch, and the leaked list of contestants still unconfirmed you can find out who officially enters the Big Brother house tomorrow at 9.05pm on Channel 5.