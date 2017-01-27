Ed Sheeran, F1 and Bargain Hunt: The top 50 most boring things in life

Changing duvet covers, people who Instagram their meals and Ed Sheeran have been voted among the nation's top 50 most boring things.
And the average Brit is bored for over three hours a day - adding up to more than NINE years of their life, a study has found.
Work is one of the most common sources of boredom, with 22% of respondents bored for up to two hours - or 25% - of their working day.
The survey of 2,000 adults in the UK was commissioned by online gaming company Casumo.com, whose spokesman said: "Boredom can be a real problem for many people, even if they're happy with their lives in general.
"Boredom can sap productivity, and make people feel like there's nothing good going on in their lives.
"We were surprised to find that people are more likely to feel bored at home than they are at work, and perhaps this shows a lack of imagination on the nation's part, that they can't entertainingly fill their free hours."
Has your pet peeve made the list?
1. Being stuck in traffic
2. Standing in line
3. Being on hold
4. Junk mail
5. Slow internet connections
6. Listening to politicians
7. Watching TV adverts
8. The routine of everyday life
9. Sitting in a waiting room
10. Queuing in the post office
11. Having no money
12. Tidying up the house
13. Waiting in for a delivery
14. The Kardashians
15. People who Instagram their food
16. Football pundits' analysis
17. Unnecessary meetings
18. Cleaning the bathroom
19. Reality TV shows
20. Doing the washing-up
21. Selfies
22. Television shopping channels
23. Emptying the bins
24. Paying bills
25. Delayed trains
26. The daily commute
27. Formula 1
28. New mums on Facebook who constantly upload pictures of their baby
29. Social media challenges
30. Small talk
31. Changing a duvet cover
32. Waiting for a train
33. Phone calls that could be quick emails
34. Looking for a parking space
35. Company-wide emails
36. Filling tax returns
37. Horse racing
38. PowerPoint presentations
39. Places without Wi-Fi
40. Trailing around behind your partner in a clothes shop
41. Dieting
42. Waiting for your phone to recharge
43. Waiting for the oven to heat up
44. Rice cakes
45. Ed Sheeran
46. Gardener's World
47. People telling you about their dream
48. Working overtime for no extra pay
49. Replacing the toilet roll on the holder
50. Bargain Hunt