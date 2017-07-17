'Exagger-graphs' - the twisted world of holiday photos on Instagram and Facebook

Millions of adults admit they take 'exagger-graphs' - photos which make their holiday look better than it really is, a study has found.

Each day of the average holiday will see four different images uploaded daily to sites such as Instagram and Facebook.

Two thirds of people actually spend more time on social media on holiday than they do at home.

But 28 per cent of people admit they have taken photos which make their holiday look more glamourous than it really is.

Views and scenery are the most popular images to post online, followed by landmarks and sightseeing hotspots, the hotel or accommodation and food.

And one in ten adults believe posting the 'exagger-graphs' or impressive pictures online makes them appear more successful, while 13 per cent think it leads to them gaining more followers.

Tom Rowntree, IHG's vice president of brand management for Hotel Indigo, said: "With the ability to keep taking a picture until you get that perfect shot and instant photo editing at our fingertips.

"It is easy for make a holiday appear as perfect as possible - even if the truth is a little different.

"While holidays may appear better than it really is, people could be left feeling disappointed if they decide to take inspiration from a tweaked photo and book their own trip."

The study of 2,000 adults found 88 per cent of people research a holiday before booking it, with review sites such as Trip Advisor, travel guides and word of mouth all identified as the first port of call.

But one in ten say seek inspiration via these channels for an 'Instagrammable' holiday.

Forty-four per cent have even searched a hashtag to determine what the online community has been saying about a specific hotel and its surrounding area.

Furthermore, over a third of travel plans are influenced by what people have seen or read on social media, with three in ten having booked a hotel or holiday based on how it looked in a photo.

Others said Instagram gave them tips and ideas of things to do when they visited that area themselves, with 36 per cent saying the platform opened up new locations they hadn't previously thought of.

A third also said they are more likely to choose a destination if it has a large number of likes on social media.

As a result, more than a third believe it's important that a destination is 'Instagrammable' with 17 per cent saying it makes them appear well travelled or cultured.

Tom Rowntree, IHG's Vice President of Brand Management for Hotel Indigo, added:





Top ten things to Instagram:

1. Views and scenery

2. Top landmarks and sightseeing spots

3. Where I am staying

4. Food

5. Selfies at landmarks

6. The sea

7. Animals in the area

8. View from the plane

9. Feet in the sand

10. Hot dog legs

Top ten most 'Instagrammable' parts of the hotel

1. View from the bedroom window

2. The swimming pool

3. The exterior of the hotel

4. The food

5. Little design details such as interesting lighting or furniture

6. The breakfast buffet

7. The bed

8. The hotel lobby

9. The bar

10. The bath

Top five holiday hashtags

1. #holiday

2. #travel

3. #views

4. #myview

5. #hotel