Iceland angers slimmers by putting Easter eggs above Slimming World food

Dieters are enraged after supermarket Iceland started displayed Easter Eggs --directly above Slimming World meals

Shoppers in several branches spotted Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs and Egg n' Spoons on the shelves above the diet food.

The trays of the calorie-laden treats covered the full length of the deep chest freezers containing the Slimming World branded frozen meals.

Chocolate eggs are on sale above the low fat food at branches in Portishead and Channons Hill in Bristol.

Posting a photo of the display in Portishead on Facebook, Lorraine Rowsell said: "Iceland puts Slimming World members to the test! Don't you just love 'em?!

"I suspect they think it's the slimmers that will succumb the quickest!"

Iceland partnered with Slimming world to produce the ready meal range in 2015.

They are described as "premium quality delicious meals" and designed to be a convenient alternative to cooking from scratch for those following the plan.

Slimming World member and Portishead mum-of-three Claire Roberts slammed the shelving arrangement.

She said: "It's definitely thoughtless.

"It's hard when you are dieting to get round the shops resisting all the cheap goodies put out to tempt you as it is, but especially when you go in to get your Slimming World food and in your eyeline is chocolate.

"When you are trying to lose weight it is fragile willpower and determination that keeps you going, and things like this really challenge it."

A spokesperson for Iceland said: "We take all of our customers' feedback very seriously.

"Iceland's objective is to offer all of our customers a wide range of products and deliver the best choice possible.

"Due to the size of some of our stores shelf space is restricted, therefore our merchandising team is committed to ensuring all of our products, especially seasonal items, are easy to find."

A spokesperson for Slimming World said that while some people might "worry" that putting Easter eggs next to its food range, its members could still eat "small amounts" of treats such as chocolate while staying on their healthy eating plan.

She said: "If people are going to maintain changes in the long-term then having some flexibility is key, because banning foods completely is often much too strict for people to keep up for any length of time and actually makes people want those foods all the more."