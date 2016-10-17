It could be you! £1m EuroMillions ticket still unclaimed on Teesside

A million-pound winning lottery tickets remains unclaimed on Teesside

The winner is yet to come forward and claim the prize from the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker that was drawn on Friday, September 30.

Those who take part in the competition automatically receive a code printed on their ticket.

The winning selection on Friday, September 30, 2016 for this prize was HDXK 89184.

EuroMillions officials say the ticket was bought in Middlesbrough.

The lucky ticket-holder has until 29 March, 2017 to claim the prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”