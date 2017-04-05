Radio presenter Brian Matthew critically ill but not dead, says BBC

Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew, who hosted the long-running Sounds Of The 60s programme, remains "critically ill" but has not died, the BBC has said.

The corporation, which released a statement on behalf of the family on Wednesday announcing that the broadcaster had died, issued a second statement clarifying Matthew's status.

They said: "We were informed by close family and friends that Brian had passed away in the night. They have since been in contact to say that he remains critically ill."

The broadcaster, who was once dubbed Britain's oldest DJ, stepped down from the popular programme after 27 years in February because of ill health.