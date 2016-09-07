Sports firm produces alcoholic energy gel made with real ale

Tens of thousands of runners are preparing for the Great North Run - and will soon be dreaming of their post-half marathon pint.

But a new curious product could allow them to combine the two in future events.

Torq Fitness has worked with Adnams Brewery to produce a “Winter Shandy” energy gel made with real ale.

Made to taste like the Suffolk firm's familiar Ghost Ship ale, it could theoretically get you drunk, but at 1.2% alcohol content, it would take a lot of 45ml sachets to get anywhere near a buzz.

However, the company recommends two to three per hour, which is barely a splash at the bottom of a pint glass.

Gels are used by runners and other athletes to fuel up and keep them going in endurance events - and this one is no different.

The winder shandy gel still contains the same 2:1 maltodextrin and fructose mixture that other, less boozy products contain. So it should work for the last hard miles on the road, if you can keep your head in the game.

Each sachet contains 122 calories worth of energy – another reason why it’s probably wise to stick to regular, liquid ale if you’re purely in it for social purposes.

The company will be debuting the gel at the Cycle Show at Birmingham’s NEC on 22 September before releasing a limited amount to the public.