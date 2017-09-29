The households gadgets we say we couldn't live without

The television is still Britain's favourite ever household gadget, according to a new study.
New research has looked into the tech us us Brits simply couldn't live without with 42 percent of Brits saying they wouldn't want to be parted from their TV.
Almost four in ten (37 percent) would be lost without their smartphone, while 33 percent couldn't imagine life without their fridge.
The nation's laptops (31 percent) came fourth in the poll of tech and gadgets we love, with the humble kettle completing the top five with 29 percent.
Over a third (36 percent) of Brits said they felt separation anxiety when they didn't have their favourite gadgets to hand a further one in twenty will be taking their kettle on holiday with them this summer.
Nearly one in twenty will also insist on packing their iron in their suitcase when they jet off on holiday this year.
Matt Walburn, Brand and Communications Director, Currys PC World, which commissioned the research as part of their Great Indoors study, said: "With technology continuing to improve the at-home viewing experience, it's easy to see why the TV has come out on top.
"Our love of all things TV is so much that it'd appear we'd rather live without our fridges and vacuum cleaners than our small (or large!) screens."
The survey of 5,000 adults revealed beauty appliances such as straighteners, electric toothbrushes and beard trimmers all featured on the list of gadgets we couldn't live without, as did, hair dryers, epilators and curling tongs. Even the retro foot spa made it in to the list at number 30.
Of those surveyed, 17 percent said they couldn't live without their PC and 4 percent said they would literally be 'lost' without their Sat Nav.
Kitchen appliances to appear in the top 30 list included blenders, coffee machines, food mixers and toasters.
The top 30 gadgets we couldn't live without
1. TV
2. Smartphone
3. Fridge
4. Laptop
5. Kettle
6. PC
7. Vacuum cleaner
8. Tablet
9. Hairdryer
10. Straighteners
11. Toaster
12. Electric toothbrush
13. Iron
14. Games console
15. Coffee machine
16. DVD player
17. Printer
18. Sat nav
19. Slow cooker
20. Electric shaver
21. Leg shaver
22. Epilator
23. Beard trimmer
24. Food mixer
25. Curling tong / wand
26. Blender
27. Smart heating system
28. Ice machine
29. Foot spa
30. Pressure washer
