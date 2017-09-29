The households gadgets we say we couldn't live without

The television is still Britain's favourite ever household gadget, according to a new study.

New research has looked into the tech us us Brits simply couldn't live without with 42 percent of Brits saying they wouldn't want to be parted from their TV.

Almost four in ten (37 percent) would be lost without their smartphone, while 33 percent couldn't imagine life without their fridge.

The nation's laptops (31 percent) came fourth in the poll of tech and gadgets we love, with the humble kettle completing the top five with 29 percent.

Over a third (36 percent) of Brits said they felt separation anxiety when they didn't have their favourite gadgets to hand a further one in twenty will be taking their kettle on holiday with them this summer.

Nearly one in twenty will also insist on packing their iron in their suitcase when they jet off on holiday this year.

Matt Walburn, Brand and Communications Director, Currys PC World, which commissioned the research as part of their Great Indoors study, said: "With technology continuing to improve the at-home viewing experience, it's easy to see why the TV has come out on top.

"Our love of all things TV is so much that it'd appear we'd rather live without our fridges and vacuum cleaners than our small (or large!) screens."

The survey of 5,000 adults revealed beauty appliances such as straighteners, electric toothbrushes and beard trimmers all featured on the list of gadgets we couldn't live without, as did, hair dryers, epilators and curling tongs. Even the retro foot spa made it in to the list at number 30.

Of those surveyed, 17 percent said they couldn't live without their PC and 4 percent said they would literally be 'lost' without their Sat Nav.

Kitchen appliances to appear in the top 30 list included blenders, coffee machines, food mixers and toasters.

The top 30 gadgets we couldn't live without

1. TV

2. Smartphone

3. Fridge

4. Laptop

5. Kettle

6. PC

7. Vacuum cleaner

8. Tablet

9. Hairdryer

10. Straighteners

11. Toaster

12. Electric toothbrush

13. Iron

14. Games console

15. Coffee machine

16. DVD player

17. Printer

18. Sat nav

19. Slow cooker

20. Electric shaver

21. Leg shaver

22. Epilator

23. Beard trimmer

24. Food mixer

25. Curling tong / wand

26. Blender

27. Smart heating system

28. Ice machine

29. Foot spa

30. Pressure washer