Ofsted’s verdict on Hartlepool primary school

A Hartlepool primary school is celebrating after being complemented by inspectors.

Throston Primary School has been rated Good overall by Ofsted after its first official visit in almost five years.

The official schools watchdog praised its quality of teaching, variety of extra-curricular activities, resources, pupil behaviour and improvements carried out since the last inspection in March 2012.

Inspector Chris Smith said the school was “systematically improving” the quality of education.

He said in a letter to the school: “Teachers and other adults that work in the school share senior leaders’ high expectations.

“They plan carefully and prepare lessons that pupils enjoy and are keen to participate in.

“Pupils’ excellent behaviour and positive attitudes allow lessons to flow productively.

“You ensure that you track every pupil’s progress carefully and provide good additional support for any pupil that falls behind.”

Mr Smith added most pupils make strong progress and achieve standards that are better than expected nationally by school Year 6.

But Ofsted found while pupils make quick progress in early years and key stage 2, it is less so in reading, writing or numeracy in key stage 1.

Drama in school is said to be of a high standard and boosts children’s confidence and reading skills.

Mr Smith added: “Teachers plan and deliver interesting and engaging lessons that help pupils take the next steps.

“Expectations are high. Lessons are well resourced, dynamic and stimulating.”

Ofsted also said Throston Primary has strong measures in place to protect children.

They include a raft of regular checks and audits and rigorous vetting procedures for all adults who work in the school.

The curriculum also helps children to understand possible risks to their safety.

Parents told inspectors they appreciated the school’s breakfast and after school clubs and wide range of activities it provides.

Headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “I am extremely proud of the children in the school, as they have had a glowing report especially for their impeccable attitude and behaviour.

“The children as always are the best asset we have at Throston Primary School. I am also happy that the report acknowledges that we are continually improving.”

Areas for improvement are for quicker progress of children entering Year 1, and for brighter pupils to be challenged more.