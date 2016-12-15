One dead after Billingham crash

A driver has been killed in a car crash in Billingham today.

Police were called to the single vehicle collision on Seaton Carew Road at about 1.45pm on Thursday.

The 66-year-old male driver of a red Ford Fiesta, suffered severe injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed, however, police are hoping to re-open the road shortly.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact PC Lee Benson at the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 226814.