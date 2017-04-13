One dead in Seaham house blaze

One person has died in a house blaze in Seaham last night.

Fire crews were called to the house on Gregson Terrace at 3.30am today following several reports of a fire.

Three fire appliances, two from Seaham and one from Peterlee attended to fight the blaze.

Sadly, a body was discovered by firefighters on the first floor of the property.

At this stage, the identity of the person has not been confirmed. No one else was trapped or injured during the incident.

Crews remain at the scene and a joint fire and police investigation will begin as soon as possible to identify how the blaze started.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said she had been woken by the sound of the fire brigade entering the property.

She continued: "I heard them breaking the door down. I had the window open. I could smell the smoke.

"I looked out and I saw the fire engines outside. I don't think there were any sirens."

She added: "It's very shocking, it's awful."

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote reference 23 of 13/04.